Board of Directors
Jonathan OringerExecutive Chairman of the BoardJonathan Oringer has served as our Executive Chairman of the Board since April 2020. Prior to assuming the role of Executive Chairman, Mr. Oringer served as Chief Executive Officer since the founding the Company in 2003. Prior to founding Shutterstock, Mr. Oringer served as a director of several private companies. Mr. Oringer has served on the Columbia Engineering Board of Visitors since 2019 and the Board of Directors for the Partnership for New York, a nonprofit organization, since 2013. Mr. Oringer holds a B.S. in computer science and mathematics from State University of New York at Stony Brook and an M.S. in computer science from Columbia University.Chairman of the Board
Jeff EpsteinDirectorJeff Epstein has served as a member of our Board since April 2012. Mr. Epstein is an Operating Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, a venture capital firm, which he joined in November 2011, and has served as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition vehicle, since August 2019. Mr. Epstein has also served as a lecturer in the Department of Management Science & Engineering at Stanford University since 2014. Mr. Epstein was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oracle Corporation, the world’s largest enterprise software company, from September 2008 to April 2011. Mr. Epstein has served as a director of Twilio Inc., a cloud communication platform, since July 2017 and served as a director of Booking Holdings Inc., a public travel services company, from April 2003 through June 2019. Mr. Epstein holds a B.A. from Yale College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University.
Qualification/Skills/Attributes: Extensive financial and business expertise, including background as chief financial officer of the world's largest enterprise software company, and service as a senior executive at companies in the internet and advertising industries.Independent Director
Deirdre M. BigleyDirectorDeirdre Bigley has served as a member of our Board since May 2016. Since September 2009, Ms. Bigley has served as Chief Marketing Officer of Bloomberg, L.P., a global business and financial information and news leader. Prior to joining Bloomberg, L.P., Ms. Bigley spent thirteen years at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), serving in several capacities, including serving in her final years as Vice President of Worldwide Advertising and Interactive and Vice President of Worldwide Brand. Ms. Bigley has served on the Board of Directors of Wix.com, Inc., a cloud based development platform, since November 2017. Ms. Bigley also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Slice, an online pizza ordering platform, and MAKERS, a media brand accelerating the women’s movement. Ms. Bigley holds a B.A. in English Literature from West Chester University.
Qualification/Skills/Attributes: Extensive experience working at multinational corporations with teams across a range of products and significant business and operational experience, particularly as a senior marketing executive at media and technology companies.
Thomas R. EvansDirectorThomas R. Evans has served as a member of our Board since March 2012. From January 2014 through December 2015, Mr. Evans served as Advisor to the Board of Bankrate, Inc., a leading aggregator of financial rate information, and from March 2004 until December 2013, when he retired, Mr. Evans served as its President and Chief Executive Officer and a director. Mr. Evans served as a director of Millennial Media, Inc., a public mobile marketplace company, from 2014 to November 2015 and as a director of Future Fuel Corp., a public chemical manufacturing company, from 2005 until September 2015. Mr. Evans served as a director of Angie's List, Inc., an online platform that connects home service professionals to customers, from February 2016 to September 2017, including serving as its Chairman of the Board from October 2016 through September 2017, until it was merged with the HomeAdvisor business of IAC/InterActiveCorp. Mr. Evans currently serves as a director at ANGI Homeservices Inc. and serves as a member of its Audit Committee and Chairman of its Compensation Committee. Mr. Evans holds a B.S. in business administration from Arizona State University.
Qualification/Skills/Attributes: Breadth of business experience, particularly as a senior executive in internet and media industries, and service on the board of directors of public companies, provides valuable insight into operational strategy and execution.Independent Director
Paul HennessyDirectorPaul J. Hennessy has served as a member of our Board since April 2015. Since June 2016, Mr. Hennessy has served as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Vroom, Inc., an online pre-owned car retailer. Prior to joining Vroom, from April 2015 through June 2016, Mr. Hennessy served as Chief Executive Officer of priceline.com, a provider of online travel and travel related reservation and search services. From November 2011 to March 2015, Mr. Hennessy served as Chief Marketing Officer of Booking.com, an online booking accommodations provider. From July 2006 to October 2011, Mr. Hennessy was Chief Distribution Officer of priceline.com. Mr. Hennessy holds a B.S. in marketing management from Dominican College and an M.B.A. from Long Island University.
Qualification/Skills/Attributes: Extensive global marketing and management experience as well as domestic and international start-up experience, particularly as a senior executive with online marketing experience in the internet and travel industries.
Rachna BhasinDirectorRachna Bhasin has served as a member of our Board since July 2019. Ms. Bhasin is the Founder/CEO of EQ Partners, a strategic advisory, consulting and investment company serving early stage US and UK companies in the areas of technology and media, and Co-Founder of Pacifica Investments, an advisory, consultancy and investment firm focused on identifying and amplifying technologies, brands and entrepreneurs from New Zealand and the Pacific Rim. Ms. Bhasin was Chief Business Officer of Magic Leap, Inc., a spatial computing company, from October 2015 through January 2019 and prior to that, served as SVP, Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Sirius XM Radio, Inc. from November 2010 through October 2015. Ms. Bhasin also held positions at Dell, Inc., where she led the company’s consumer strategic partnership and personalization, and at EMI Music North America as Vice President of Business Development. Since March 2016, Ms. Bhasin has also served on the board of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP), a hotel, resort, entertainment and media company, where she is a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Bhasin holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration with Honors from the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
Qualification/Skills/Attributes: Extensive senior leadership experience in the technology and media industries, specifically driving corporate and business development initiatives and significant technical expertise and experience in innovation. Valuable insight into evaluation and execution of strategic, business and operational initiatives.
Stan PavloskyDirectorStan Pavlovsky has served as our Chief Executive Officer and a member of our Board since April 2020. Prior to this, Mr. Pavlovsky served as our President and Chief Operating Officer from June 2019 and our Co-Chief Operating Officer and Head of Strategic Operations from April 2019. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Pavlovsky served as the Executive Vice President, President of Meredith Digital at Meredith Corporation, a media and marketing company, from August 2016 through March 2019. From March 2013 through August 2016, Mr. Pavlovsky served as President of Allrecipes.com, a Meredith company. Prior to joining Meredith, Mr. Pavlovsky was Vice President eCommerce, Merchandising & Marketing at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a pharmacy store chain, from June 2011 through March 2013. Mr. Pavlovsky previously spent several years at Drugstore.com, an internet retailer in health and beauty care products, which was acquired by Walgreens in 2011, serving in several capacities, including serving in his final years as Vice President, Drugstore.com. Mr. Pavlovsky holds a B.A. from California State University, Northridge and an M.B.A. from City University of Seattle.
Qualification/Skills/Attributes: Track record of growing and leading eCommerce, retail and digital media businesses. Strategic and operational insight of the Company and unique management and industry insights.