Board of Directors

Rachna Bhasin

Rachna Bhasin has served as a member of our Board since July 2019. Ms. Bhasin is the Founder/CEO of EQ Partners, a strategic advisory, consulting and investment company serving early stage US and UK companies in the areas of technology and media, and Co-Founder of Pacifica Investments, an advisory, consultancy and investment firm focused on identifying and amplifying technologies, brands and entrepreneurs from New Zealand and the Pacific Rim. Ms. Bhasin was Chief Business Officer of Magic Leap, Inc., a spatial computing company, from October 2015 through January 2019 and prior to that, served as SVP, Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Sirius XM Radio, Inc. from November 2010 through October 2015. Ms. Bhasin also held positions at Dell, Inc., where she led the company’s consumer strategic partnership and personalization, and at EMI Music North America as Vice President of Business Development. Since March 2016, Ms. Bhasin has also served on the board of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP), a hotel, resort, entertainment and media company, where she is a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Bhasin holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration with Honors from the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.



Qualification/Skills/Attributes: Extensive senior leadership experience in the technology and media industries, specifically driving corporate and business development initiatives and significant technical expertise and experience in innovation. Valuable insight into evaluation and execution of strategic, business and operational initiatives.